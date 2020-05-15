Cargill, Brad Michael, age 41, of Annandale, sentenced on 05/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Possession of Ammo with a Previous Felony Conviction to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 364 days jail, $2,500 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Davis, Wynette, age 50, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/14/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, stay out of Albertville Outlet Mall, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grear, Paris Dashawn, age 29, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 05/08/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 140 days jail.
McCarthy, Michelle Renee, age 49, of Montrose, sentenced on 05/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Issuance of Worthless Check to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Rademacher, James Joeseph, age 32, of Elk River, sentenced on 05/12/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail; 325 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.