Berkhoel, Brandon James, age 21, of Plymouth, sentenced on 09/08/22 for Probation Violation for Felony Threats of Violence to 2 days jail, complete treatment and comply with recommendations, and remain on probation with prior terms and conditions.
Boyd-Evans, Simone Georgette, age 25, of Onamia, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Probation Violation for Felon Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft to 15 days jail and remain on probation with prior terms and conditions.
Bryson, Rafael Hafiz, age 38, of Annandale, sentenced on 08/31/22 for Felony 2nd Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 78 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Felon in Possession of Firearm/Ammo to 60 months prison to be served concurrently.
Chamberlain, Troy Nicholas, age 51, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 09/08/22 for Felony Financial Transaction Fraud to 23 months prison, pay restitution and provide DNA sample.
Deadrick, Bryan Craig, age 33, of Clear Lake, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Probation Violation for Felony 3rd Degree Burglary to 4 days jail and remain on probation with prior terms and conditions.
D’Heilly, Nykolas Edward, age 23, of Annandale, sentenced on 09/01/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats and Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle to 43 days jail and continue probation with prior terms and conditions.
Galka, Olek Douglas, age 27, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 09/02/22 for Felony 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to stay of imposition for three years on probation conditions: serve 27 days jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete chemical dependency evaluation and follow recommendations, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Llona, Andrew John-Larson, age 33, of Burnsville, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 18 months prison, stayed for three years on probation conditions: serve 84 days jail, $50 fine, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, pay restitution, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Mahlstedt, Kristin Mae, age 41, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Felony 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon to stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation: serve 3 days jail, serve 42 days on Electronic Home Monitoring, maintain contact with agent, complete cognitive skills training if directed, comply with restrictions of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, complete domestic abuse program and remain law-abiding.
O’Brien, Charles Jay, age 47, of Ramsey, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 365 days jail, 357 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation: serve 8 days jail, maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Purinton, Kenneth Leroy, age 51, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $200 fine, 86 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 4 days jail, maintain contact with agent, complete Domestic Abuse Program, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Reemts, Tyler Ray, age 37, of Rockford, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Felony 3rd Degree Sale of Narcotics to stay of imposition for twenty years on conditions of probation: serve 60 days jail, pay $500 fine, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, complete diagnostic assessment, complete chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, pay restitution, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Sander, Cody Ryan, age 30, of Cosmos, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Felony 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 36 months prison.
Strefelder, Chad Allan, age 51, of Otsego, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 365 days jail, 320 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 45 days jail, maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, random testing, complete chemical dependency evaluation and treatment if directed, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Williams, Nickolas Delray, age 31, of Columbia Heights, sentenced on 09/01/22 for Probation Violation for Felony Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection to 21 days jail and continued probation with prior terms and conditions.
Wren, Hunter George Jay, age 23, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 08/31/22 for Felony Domestic Assault to 24 months prison, stayed for five years on probation conditions: serve 16 days jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms for dangerous weapons, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, no same or similar and remain law-abiding. Sentenced for Felony 4th Degree Assault on Police Officer to 17 months prison, stayed for three years on probation conditions: serve 12 days jail and conditions listed above. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats, Felony Aggravated Stalking and Felony 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct to 16 days jail and follow all prior terms and conditions of probation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.