Beauchamp, Emily Merle, age 28, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Felony Check Forgery to stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation: serve 1 day jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, pay restitution, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, random testing, complete treatment and follow aftercare recommendations, no same or similar and remain law-abiding
Birkholz, Matthew Lee, age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/06/22 for Misdemeanor 5th Degree Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $300 fine, 88 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 2 days jail, maintain contact with agent, complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and remain law-abiding.
Dornquast, Branden Ross, age 48, of Buffalo, sentenced on 09/08/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine, 363 days and $2,500 fine stayed for four years on probation conditions: serve 2 days jail, pay $500 fine, maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, random testing, take medication as prescribed, complete chemical use assessment and follow recommendations, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Driscoll, Leonard William, age 37, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 09/12/22 for Felony Violation of Harassment Restraining Order to 21 months prison.
Durkee, John Peter, age 46, of Rockford, sentenced on 09/13/22 for Probation Violation for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 6 days jail.
Johnson, Shawnasee Emonie, age 21, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 09/07/22 for Misdemeanor 5th Degree Assault to 90 days jail, 83 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 7 days jail, complete diagnostic assessment, no assault/disorderly conduct or assaultive behavior- verbal or physical and do not enter Albertville Mall.
Kingren, Ethan Zachariah, age 22, of Buffalo, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Probation Violation for Felony 3rd Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 21 months prison and $100 fine.
Klein, Tami Marie, age 43, of Buffalo, sentenced on 09/08/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI and Disorderly Conduct to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine, 355 days and $2,500 fine stayed for two years on probation conditions: serve 10 days jail, pay $500 fine, maintain contact with agent, pay restitution, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, submit to chemical testing, take medications as prescribed, complete Driver Improvement Clinic, no disorderly conduct, assaulting or aggressive behavior- verbal or physical, no violations of Order for Protection, Harassment Restraining Order or Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
LeClair, Karl Vernell, age 41, of Moorhead, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Felony 2nd Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation: serve 35 days jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, random testing, complete chemical dependency evaluation and treatment if recommended, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county, complete mental health evaluation, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Mead, Danny K, age 39, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Felony Forgery to 366 days prison. Sentenced for Felony 1st Degree Damage to Property to 17 years prison, stayed for 5 years on probation conditions: maintain contact with agent, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, complete treatment and aftercare, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Munson, Matthias David, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/19/22 for Probation Violation for Felony Domestic Assault to 6 days jail and continued probation on prior terms and conditions.
Needham, Zachary David, age 40, of Duluth, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Probation Violation for 1st Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 187 days jail and continued probation on prior terms and conditions.
Roberts, Miranda Kay, age 34, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 09/22/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 180 days jail and $50 fine.
Schaden, Justin Samuel, age 41, of Moose Lake, sentenced on 09/19/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 150 days jail.
Stratton, Tara Lacy, age 41, of Port Charlotte, FL, sentenced on 09/09/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, stayed for one year on probation conditions: pay restitution, do not enter Buffalo Walmart and no same or similar.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.