Anderson, Joseph Lee, age 44, of SOUTH HAVEN, sentenced on 11/30/22 for (1) Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 80 days stayed for 6 months, must serve 10 days, probation 6 months, fine 150.00 Conditions include Complete diagnostic assessment, Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program or comparable program and follow all recommendations. No assault, No disorderly conduct or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Beardmore, Aaron Michael, age 23, of DORCHESTER, sentenced on 11/29/22 for (1) Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim 13-15 Actor >24m older and sentenced to stay of imposition for 15 years, confinement 30 days, probation 15 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Attend sex offender program, Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use With the exception of prescribed medications, No possession of alcohol or drugs With the exception of prescribed medications, No contact with persons under age 18 without agent approval, no contact with victim or family, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons Turn in any firearms/permits within 24 hours of release, Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, Predatory offender registration required, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Berg, Matthew Warren, age 29, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 11/23/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim 13-15 Actor >24m older to confinement 45 days. Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Best, Brook Marie, age 42, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 11/29/22 for (1) Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine and sentenced to stay of imposition for 10 years, confinement 30 days, probation 10 years supervised, fine 300.00, Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Cognitive skill training, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed., No alcohol/controlled substance use With the exception of prescribed medications, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, 180 hours of Adult Work Service.
Carrizosa Nicolas, David Alejandro, age 23, of ROGERS, sentenced on 11/30/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 359 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 6 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include Driver improvement clinic Within 120 days, complete a Level I Drive with Care program. No mood-altering chemicals No use or possession, including alcohol, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments. Reply promptly to any communications. Meet with agent as directed, 3 days Adult community work service.
Cordes, Ana Marina, age 27, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 11/30/22 for (1) Aid and Abet Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to stay of imposition for 5 years, confinement 93 days. probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Cognitive skill training Enter and complete as directed by agent, Complete treatment currently enrolled and follow recommendations including aftercare, Counseling continue to participate in counseling/therapy as recommended., Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed., No alcohol/controlled substance use with the exception of prescribed medications. No possession of drug paraphernalia, No possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, Pay restitution, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Degroat, Faith Mari, age 33, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 11/29/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to stay of imposition for 3 years, confinement 4 days. probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment Complete a chemical dependency evaluation if directed by agent, Cognitive skill training Enter and complete as directed by agent, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use With the exception of prescribed medications, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments. Reply promptly to any communications. Meet with agent as directed, Service - Adult sentence to service, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Dmytruk, Andrew Michael, age 29, of LITCHFIELD, sentenced on 11/23/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 13 months, 13 months stayed for 5 years, must serve 61 days, probation 5 years supervised, Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment Complete a chemical dependency evaluation. Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use With the exception of prescribed medications, No possession of alcohol or drugs With the exception of prescribed medications, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Erbes, Scott Nicholas, age 51, of PRIOR LAKE, sentenced on 11/23/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 14 days jail and Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Flann, Holden Richard Allen, age 27, of WILLMAR, sentenced on 11/29/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 40 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Complete Chemical Assessment and follow all recommendations, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use With the exception of prescribed medications, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons Turn in any firearms/permits within 24 hours of release, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Granger, Ryan Matthew, age 44, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 11/30/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 13 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 91 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment Complete an updated chemical dependency evaluation within 30 days, including aftercare if appropriate., Cognitive skill training, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or
