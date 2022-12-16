Bowers, Jennifer Theresa, age 38, of LITTLE FALLS, sentenced on 12/09/22 for Probation Violations for (1)
Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another and
Bowers, Jennifer Theresa, age 38, of LITTLE FALLS, sentenced on 12/09/22 for Probation Violations for (1)
Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another and
sentenced to confinement 90 days.
Holte, Marshall Allen, age 22, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 12/13/22 for (1) Escape From Custody-Held
Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication and sentenced to confinement
17 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 141 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions
include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No
alcohol/controlled substance use With the exception of prescribed medications, No possession of alcohol
or drugs With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-
abiding, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Lafrance, Trista Victoria, age 42, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 12/13/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree -
Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 215
days stayed for 1 year, must serve 150 days. Conditions include No alcohol/controlled substance use or
possession With the exception of prescribed medications, Random testing; (2) Traffic - DWI - Operate
Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance and sentenced to confinement 90 days.
Rismoen, Allison Joy, age 26, of FERGUS FALLS, sentenced on 12/13/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree -
Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition for 5
years, confinement 93 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess
firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance
use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing,
Remain law-abiding.
Wallner, Eric Richard, age 43, of DICKINSON, sentenced on 12/12/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs
- 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 27
days. Conditions include Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions, No mood-
altering chemicals, Random testing, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.