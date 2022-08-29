Balloy, Carl Michael, age 25, of Big Lake, sentenced on 8/19/22, for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, 360 days stayed, a $200 fine and probation for one year with the following conditions: serve 5 days jail, pay fine plus surcharges, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Becklund, Aleshia Lynn, age 41, of Buffalo, sentenced on 08/23/22, for Felony Second Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 95 months prison and a $50 fine.
Berthelsen, Christopher James, age 27, of Little Falls, sentenced on 8/24/22, for Probation Violation for Felony Mail Theft to 45 days jail, complete an updated chemical dependency assessment and remain/reinstate all prior terms and condition of probation.
Bogan, Brian Gregory, age 43, of Otsego, sentenced on 8/23/22, for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail, 362 days stayed, a $200 fine and supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 3 days jail, complete 80 hours of community work service, pay fine plus surcharges, report to and meet with agent as directed, provide DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete a 24-week batterer’s intervention program and follow recommendations, attend individual therapy and follow recommendations, sign releases, no contact with victim except communication regarding children, no verbal or physical aggression and remain law abiding.
Hellickson, Jacob Allan, age 25, of Otsego, sentenced on 08/24/22, for Gross Misdemeanor Fifth Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 365 days jail, 356 days stayed, and supervised probation for one year with the following conditions: serve 9 days jail, report and meet with agent as directed, attend support group, continue with mental health therapist and follow recommendations, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except prescribed medications, random testing, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Keim, Logan Ray, age 37, of Sartell, sentenced on 8/23/22, for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, 355 days stayed, a $50 fine and supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 10 days jail which may be Work Release or Sentence to Serve, pay fine, report to and meet with agent as directed, do not enter Kwik Trip stores, pay restitution, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Klatt, Dustin Thomas, age 29, of Becker, sentenced on 8/17/22, for Probation Violation for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Burglary to 243 days jail, and for Probation Violation for Felony Second Degree Burglary to 23 months prison, stayed for the original probationary period of ten years on the following conditions: serve 183 days jail concurrent, remain on probation and follow all prior terms and conditions.
Przybylinski, Christopher Antonio, age 21, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/16/22, for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, 86 days stayed, and supervised probation for two years with the
following conditions: serve 4 days jail, pay surcharges, report and meet with agent as directed, sign releases, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except prescribed medications, random testing, complete diagnostic assessment, abide by DANCO, complete domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Reimer, Merla Jean, age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 8/23/22, for Gross Misdemeanor 5th Degree Controlled Substance to 365 days jail, 325 days stayed, and supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 40 days jail, report and meet with agent as directed, complete outpatient treatment at Nystrom and Associates, continue with mental health therapist and follow recommendations, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except prescribed medications, random testing, provide DNA sample and remain law abiding.
Rein, Richard James, age 48, of Hastings, sentenced on 8/19/22, for Felony Theft to 23 months prison and pay restitution as determined.
Roden, Cole Raymond, age 28, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/23/22, for Probation Violation for Felony Fifth Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 30 days jail and remain/reinstate all prior terms and condition of probation.
Saloman, Widlet, age 30, of Indianapolis, IN, sentenced on 8/23/22, for Gross Misdemanor Identity Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine, serve 15 days jail, 350 days stayed for one year, and unsupervised probation for one year.
Schoen, Brandon Michael, age 26, of Monticello, sentenced on 8/16/22, for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI to 365 days jail, 361 days stayed, a $300 fine, and supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 4 days jail, 26 days Electronic Home Monitoring, pay fine plus surcharges, report and meet with agent as directed, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except prescribed medications, random testing, sign releases, attend MADD Impact Panel, chemical dependency evaluation and follow recommendations and remain law abiding.
Stephens, Shay Joshua, age 36, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/23/22, for Felony 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon to 33 months prison and pay restitution.
Vincent, William Bill, age 20, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 8/24/22, for Probation Violation for Felony Aid & Abet Robbery to 6 days jail.
