Collins, Gage Patrick, age 32, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 12/28/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Dennin, Richard Joseph, age 63, of WAITE PARK, sentenced on 12/27/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 60 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment and follow all recommendations, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No use or possession of alcohol or mood-altering chemicals/THC, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency; (2) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 305 days stayed for 2 year, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment and follow all recommendations, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample, No use or possession of alcohol or mood-altering chemicals/THC, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Franchuk, Chrissandra Marie, age 28, of PLATO, sentenced on 12/28/22 for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions and sentenced to confinement 33 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Cooperate with searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Jerde, Jeremy James, age 45, of ROCHESTER, sentenced on 12/27/22 for (1) previously convicted of a felony Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 57 months, fine 50.00. Conditions include Give a DNA sample when directed.
Kinches, Tara Rochelle, age 38, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 12/29/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 325 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 40 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Manning, Anthony Duane, age 41, No Permanent Address, sentenced on 12/27/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 12 months and 1 day, stayed for 5 years, must serve 31 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions
include Cognitive skill training, Cooperate with searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing.
Martin, Devoniare Soloved, age 22, of ST. PAUL, sentenced on 12/23/22 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 17 months, stayed for 1 day, must serve 351 days.
Nelson, Candace Nadine, age 34, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 12/27/22 for (1) Criminal Vehicular Operation - Great Bodily Harm - Gross Negligence and sentenced to stay of imposition and confinement 60 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Cooperate with searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, Pay restitution, Random testing, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Richter, Kenath Micah, age 32, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 12/27/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 1 year, must serve 120 days, probation 1 year supervised. Conditions include No use or possession, No same or similar, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, Random testing, Remain law-abiding.
Taft, Elizabeth Jean, age 64, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 12/29/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 2 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Villebrun, Leslee Marie, age 32, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 12/23/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 244 days.
Villebrun, Leslee Marie, age 32, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 12/23/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 244 days.
Washington, Martese Cortez, age 50, of BROOKLYN CENTER, sentenced on 12/27/22 for (1) Forgery-Use False Writing-Identification/Recommend and sentenced to stay of imposition, confinement 30 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, Pay restitution, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
