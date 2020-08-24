Alcorn, Andrew Christopher, age 27, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, sentenced on 08/12/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days. $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, attend a MADD Panel, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cuka, Randy Melvin, age 31, of St. Michael, sentenced on 08/13/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Henifin, Robert Teigen, age 41, if Otsego, sentenced on 08/11/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lepowsky, Matthew Gregory, age 37, of Monticello, sentenced on 08/19/20 for two counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 132 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all trespass orders, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 132 days jail, concurrent.
MacDonald, Spencer Browning, age 32, of Minnetonka, sentenced on 08/17/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Maxwell, Marquita Yvonne, age 30, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 08/19/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 46 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Meyer, Meghann Alice, age 28, of Princeton, sentenced on 08/19/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 18 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 18 months prison, concurrent.
Nixon, Jeffrey James, age 34, of Otsego, sentenced on 08/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, serve 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Portz, Calvin Thomas, age 22, of Delano, sentenced on 08/18/20 for Felony Assault in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 34 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 56 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 34 days, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Sundberg, Charles Joseph, age 44, of Delano, sentenced on 08/18/20 for Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 2 days jail, $100 fine.
