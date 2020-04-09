Elletson, Justice David, age 26, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/31/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 160 days jail.
Hermann, Benjamin Carl, age 55, of Waite Park, sentenced on 03/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Refusal to submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 26 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if requested by probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schwanke, Toby Robert, age 33, of Royalton, sentenced on 03/26/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 10 days jail.
Smith, Tiffany Marie, age 32, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/31/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats and Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree to 13 days jail.
