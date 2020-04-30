Liddell, Tyijuan Quinyetta, age 20, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/17/20 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 143 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Munoz, Bobby Lee, age 37, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/13/20 for Probation Violations for Possession of Pornographic Work to 120 days jail.
Robinson, Mark, age 50, of Rochester, sentenced on 04/14/20 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to 46 months prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.