Liddell, Tyijuan Quinyetta, age 20, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/17/20 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 143 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.  

Munoz, Bobby Lee, age 37, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/13/20 for Probation Violations for Possession of Pornographic Work to 120 days jail.

Robinson, Mark, age 50, of Rochester, sentenced on 04/14/20 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to  46 months prison.

