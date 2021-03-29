Beith, Jerico James, age 39, of Kimball, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 2 days jail.
Berzins, Kimberly Ann, age 47, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Betker, Joshua Mark, age 42, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 03/19/21 for Felony Stalking to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with mental health recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence and stay 5 miles away, undergo domestic abuse counseling and follow all recommendations, serve 90 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Boyd, Kiarra Kathleen Marie, age 23, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/19/21 for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 114 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
D’Heilly, Nykolas Edward, age 22, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/22/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail; 72 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 18 days jail, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Erickson, Bryant Joe, age 40, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/19/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, including treatment, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Fredrickson, Amy Lee, age 43, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 03/22/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 28 days jail.
Gravelle, Junell Christine, age 35, of Duluth, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 12 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations of treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced on 03/24/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 12 days jail.
Hannegrefs, Brayden Nolan, age 21, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 03/19/21 for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, including treatment and aftercare, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, serve 40 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Leason, Justin Kevin Harry, age 25, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to 38 months prison.
Lynch, Samantha Ann, age 24, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 46 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, follow all recommendations of treatment center, including aftercare, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Malvin, Dylan Lee, age 26, of Paynesville, sentenced on 03/19/21 for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 133 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations from treatment center, provide verification of completion of domestic abuse program or complete domestic abuse program if no verification, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mclain, Travis John, age 32, of Delano, sentenced on 03/19/21 for Misdemeanor Trespassing to 90 days jail; 83 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, remain medically compliant, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, concurrent, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, follow above conditions.
Melin, Jeremy Leo, age 41, of Cokato, sentenced on 03/22/21/ for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 21 months prison.
Olson, Bryan Michael, age 34, of Faribault, sentenced on 03/19/21 for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 90 days jail.
Seehof, Carl Thomas, age 60, of Delano, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 7 days sentence to service.
Simmons, Scott Everett, age 43, of Big Lake, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions he pay $300 fine plus surcharges, submit to probable cause testing.
Soland, Chelsea Alexandra, age 35, of Rockford, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault was dismissed. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Tuma, Eric John, age 38, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 03/23/21 for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 355 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Check Forgery to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 182 days jail, concurrent, pay $75 public defender co-payment, follow above conditions.
Wagner, Jordon Paul, age 24, of Otsego, sentenced on 03/22/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of the Villa Bar & Grill in Albertville, write a letter of apology to the officer, have no contact with victims, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail; 80 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, follow above conditions.
Wagner, Justin Michael, age 21, of Albertville, sentenced on 03/22/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of the Villa Bar & Grill in Albertville, have no contact with victims, write a letter of apology to officer, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail; 80 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, follow above conditions.
Wallace, Johann Charles, age 36, of Big Lake, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions he pay $100 fine and have no same or similar violations.
