Ardoff, Brandon Michael, age 28, of New London, sentenced on 08/26/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 18 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Durbin, Michael Robert, age 56, of Monticello, sentenced on 08/13/21 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail; 47 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 43 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, have no use or possession of firearms, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Forpahl, Jason Allen, age 26, of Luxemberg, sentenced on 08/20/21 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to 60 months prison.
Hansen, Benjamin David, age 39, of Mound, sentenced on 08/16/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail; 82 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 8 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 80 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, concurrent, pay $50 fine, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, follow above conditions.
Luhman, Brandon Lee, age 24, of Delano, sentenced on 08/19/21 for Misdemeanor Failure to Drive with Due Care to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete 25 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Olson, Andrew Roy, age 32, of Hanover, sentenced on 08/25/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, including treatment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Patraw, Raymond James, age 46, of St. Paul Park, sentenced on 08/16/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 320 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wengel, Jerome Lenny, age 44, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 08/19/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 56 days jail.
