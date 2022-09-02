Adams, David Allen, age 36, of Le Sueur, sentenced on 08/30/22 for 2 Counts of Felony 3rd Degree Burglary to 98 days jail, $50 fine and 30 months prison stayed for five years on conditions of probation: maintain contact with probation agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete chemical dependency evaluations and recommendations, pay restitution, no same or similar and remain law-abiding. Sentenced for Felony 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 98 days jail and 24 months prison stayed for five years on conditions of probation listed above.
Adams, Roc Davenier, age 22, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Felony 2nd Degree Burglary to 30 days jail and five years’ probation with the following conditions: maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skills training, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, pay restitution and remain law-abiding.
Beckwith, Casandra Ann, age 35, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 08/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation- Inimical to Public Safety to 365 days jail, $200 fine, 364 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation: serve 1 day jail and no same or similar.
Block, Jeffrey Robert, age 31, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 08/16/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine, 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of supervised probation: serve 3 days jail, maintain contact with probation agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except prescribed medications, random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete cognitive skills training, complete 27 days Alcohol Monitoring with House Arrest, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Bolstad, Joel Craig, age 62, of Delano, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine, 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of supervised probation: serve 4 days jail, maintain contact with probation agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except prescribed medications, random testing, 26 days Electronic Home Monitoring, 8 hours of community service, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Brabec, Angela Jean, age 40, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 08/16/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine, 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation: serve 10 days jail, maintain contact with probation agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except prescribed medications, random testing, enroll in therapy, pay restitution, complete cognitive skills training, 20 days Alcohol Monitoring with House Arrest, attend driver improvement clinic, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Brooks Jr., Duane Lamont, age 23, of Montrose, sentenced on 08/16/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $200 fine, 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation: serve 2 days jail, maintain contact with probation agent, complete chemical dependency
evaluation, random testing, no disorderly conduct or physically or verbally aggressive behavior, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Cooley, Akeim Joseph, age 22, of Monticello, sentenced on 8/16/22 for Misdemeanor Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order to continued felony probation conditions for prior offense.
East, Bailey Layne, age 29, of Remer, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Probation Violation for Felony Identity Theft to 90 days jail, remain on probation and follow all prior terms and conditions.
Ertz, Dalton James, age 26, of Oak Grove, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery and Felony Theft to 57 days jail, complete treatment and continue with prior probation conditions.
Harms, Michael Edward, age 43, of Buffalo, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Felony 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct Against a Victim Under 13 to a stay of imposition for 25 years on conditions of probation: serve 120 days jail, pay $300 fine, maintain contact with probation agent, remain medically compliant, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or controlled substances except for prescribed medications, random testing, no contact with victim(s), complete Psycho-Sexual Evaluation, register as Predatory Offender, submit to polygraph, comply with requirements of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, remain law-abiding.
Harrington, Brandon Jay, age 46, of Otsego, sentenced on 08/25/22 for Probation Violation for Felony 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 2 days jail and remain on probation and follow all prior terms and conditions.
Haugen, Scott Monroe, age 60, of Monticello, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation- Inimical to Public Safety to 365 days jail, 349 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation: serve 16 days jail, no hands-free violations, no same or similar.
Hilts, Eric Leonard, age 39, of Cokato, sentenced on 08/29/22 for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation: pay $200 fine, maintain contact with probation agent, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, comply with electronic home monitoring, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Kelleher, Richard Charles, age 61, of Chaska, sentenced on 08/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation- Inimical to Public Safety to 365 days jail, $100 fine, 341 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation: serve 24 days jail, no driving without valid license and insurance and no same or similar.
King, Jacob Edward, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 08/30/22 for Felony 5th Degree Possess Controlled Substance to 9 days jail and two years of supervised probation with conditions:
