Abbott, Benjamin Rae, age 44, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/16/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Driscoll, Leonard William, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/08/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Third Degree to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,850 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gowing, Damon Joseph, age 32, of Bayport, sentenced on 07/19/21 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 24 months prison, pay restitution.
Jones, Jakobe Dosche, age 22, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/19/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 58 days jail.
Pajibo, Davidetta Payonnoh, age 48, of Monrovia, Liberia, sentenced on 07/13/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Pendergrass, Brett Alan, age 45, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/14/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 13 days jail.
Provo, Ronald David, age 57, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/13/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 305 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 40 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving class and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Roberts, Phillip James, age 44, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/15/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 363 days stayed for one day on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges.
Schultz, Justin James, age 32, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 07/14/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 43 days jail.
Switala, Adam Eldon, age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/20/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison.
Wright, Corey Terrell, age 37, of Iowa City, Iowa, sentenced on 07/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
