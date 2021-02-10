Wright County Community Action is operating the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) in Wright County.  

The Energy Assistance Program is available to income eligible households to pay a portion of the cost of their heat bills.  The program can also provide assistance to homeowners in need of Furnace Repairs.   Wright County Community Action will continue to take applications through May 31, 2021. If you are interested in applying for Energy Assistance or would like more information contact Wright County Community Action at: WCCA, 130 W. Division Street, P.O. Box 787 , Maple Lake,MN  55358 or by phone at (320) 963-6500 Ext: 270.

