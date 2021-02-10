Wright County Community Action is operating the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) in Wright County.
The Energy Assistance Program is available to income eligible households to pay a portion of the cost of their heat bills. The program can also provide assistance to homeowners in need of Furnace Repairs. Wright County Community Action will continue to take applications through May 31, 2021. If you are interested in applying for Energy Assistance or would like more information contact Wright County Community Action at: WCCA, 130 W. Division Street, P.O. Box 787 , Maple Lake,MN 55358 or by phone at (320) 963-6500 Ext: 270.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.