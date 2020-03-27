Due to the Emergency Declaration by the Wright County Board of Commissioners that was adopted earlier this month to close public facing counters in the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus and the potential for community spread, the Wright County Compost and Recycling Facility will be closed to public drop-off until further notice.
When the facility is re-opened, residents will be made aware on the county website and social media platforms.
