The CDC recommends that children and adolescents ages 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for kids 5 and up, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for older adolescents and adults.
The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. Before being authorized for children, scientists and medical experts completed their review of safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials of thousands of children.
Vaccination is the best way to protect children ages 5 and older from COVID-19. Getting your child vaccinated for COVID-19 helps them stay safe during school, sports, and other social activities. Getting your child vaccinated for COVID-19 also helps protect other vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors.
Minnesota providers are ready and ordered as many doses as possible from the federal government. Doses began arriving early in November, allowing for parents to begin scheduling appointments.
Health care providers across Wright County and Minnesota have opened appointments for children ages 5-11 to get their free COVID-19 vaccination. Parents and/or guardians are required to accompany their child to their appointment.
For appointment availability through one of Wright County Public Health clinics visit our website, https://www.co.wright.mn.us/997/COVID-19-Vaccine.
The Minnesota Department of Health has an online map to help parents find an appointment for their child or teen to get vaccinated. The site also provides answers to questions parents may have about the vaccine. The state anticipates that additional appointments and locations will continue to be added. Other ways to get your vaccine include:
- Visit mn.gov/vaxforkids to find clinic locations near you.
- Check with their pediatrician, family medicine clinic, or pharmacy about appointments.
- Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at schools or other community locations around Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.