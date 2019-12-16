The Wright County Board of Commissioners is scheduled
to set the 2020 budget and certified levy at its next board meetingTuesday, Dec. 17.
The proposed 2020 budget is $160,944,532, while the
levy (the amount paid in property tax by residents), will be $68,423,286.
The resolution for the budget and levy can be viewedhere:
http://www.co.wright.mn.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/7578?fileID=15916
Also scheduled to be on the agenda is a request to
adopt an Aquatic Invasive Species Delegation Resolution for Wright County. Aresolution is needed for Wright County to access the $227,249 it was allocated
out of a $10 million fund to fight AIS in Minnesota counties approved by the StateLegislature during its 2019 session.
