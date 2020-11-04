The votes have been counted and the Wright County Board of Commissioners is going to have to two new members in 2021.
In District 2, Commissioner Darek Vetsch was elected to a second term with a win over Tom Perrault. With all eight precincts reporting, Vetsch garned 6,695 votes (55.3 percent), while Perrault landed 5,331 votes (44.1 percent).
In District 4, for the third time Mike Potter and Mary Wetter squared off for the commissioner seat. In the closest race of the night, Wetter defeated the two-term Commissioner Potter by 229 votes. Wetter scored 5,769 votes (50.8 percent), while Potter landed 5,538 votes (48.7 percent), making her the next District 4 commissioner.
In District 5, there was an open election because Commissioner Charlie Borrell announced his retirement earlier this year. Mike Kaczmarek was a runaway winner over Dan Bravinder. Kaczmarek received 9,683 votes (65.2 percent), while Bravinder took down 5,109 votes (34.4 percent).
