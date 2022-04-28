The Wright County Board of Commissioners has voted on the potential redistricting of two county commissioner districts – a process that required a pair of 3-2 votes to reach a conclusion.
In late-2021, when Census population data was released and disseminated, it was determined that all five commissioner districts were within the threshold of population that redistricting wouldn’t be necessary.
At a public hearing at the April 19 board meeting, members of the public came forward proposing that the largest district (District 3 with a population of 30,192) had almost 4,000 more residents than District 4 (26,253) be able to switch two jurisdictions – shifting two precincts from St. Michael (10,176 people) from District 3 to District 4 and moving Albertville (7,896 people) from District 4 to District 3. Under the current configuration, St. Michael was represented in two commissioner districts.
With that proposed change, the populations of the five commissioner districts would have a population difference of just 806 from the largest district to the smallest and District 3 would go from being the most populated district to the least populated.
The board authorized drawing up maps to show the differences before a vote was taken – today’s meeting was the deadline date for submitting a redistricting plan to the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.