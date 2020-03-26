On March 25, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent out an Executive Order for Minnesotans to stay at home and shelter in place, an order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 27 and will continue until Friday, April 10. In the Executive Order, it excluded “essential workers,” which, in the view of the Wright County Board of Commissioners, includes county government employees.
Our primary concern is the health of Wright County residents and our employees. As many of our employees as possible are working remotely to perform their job duties. However, much of county government business requires employees to be in county facilities.
The goal of the Wright County Board of Commissioners and Wright County Administration is to continue to provide the residents of our county with services they need, expect and deserve – even in unprecedented times like we are currently experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As you all know, this situation is fluid and subject to change, but this morning the Wright County Board met as a Committee of the Whole and the recommendation coming out of that meeting was that county government will remain open and provide services to our residents to the best of our abilities. The recommendation also states that the current plan will be revisited as needed.
We’re all facing this together and every measure we can take to help protect the health of our citizens and employees is crucial. We want to set an example on how to effectively carry out Gov. Walz’s Executive Order and we’re confident the people of Wright County will do their best to follow his directives.
We hope you all stay safe and life returns to some sense of normalcy soon and we can get back to our work, school and the activities we enjoy as a community.
Sincerely,
Christine Husom, Wright County Board of Commissioners Chair
Lee Kelly, Wright County Administrator
