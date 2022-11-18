Berry, James William, age 44, of DENT, sentenced on 11/10/22 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation and sentenced to confinement 365 days, $200 fine, 335 days stayed for 2 years on probation conditions: serve 30 days jail, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, submit to chemical testing, complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Hamilton, Kendra Brenette, age 37, of EAGAN, sentenced on 11/17/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 90 days jail and Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Ibrahim, Abdikani Noor, age 25, of WILLMAR, sentenced on 11/10/22 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property and 2) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days and pay restitution.
Jones, Darren James, age 37, of COKATO, sentenced on 11/16/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 37 days.
Neugent, Troy James, age 39, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 11/17/22 for (1) Obstruct Legal Process- Interfere w/Peace Officer and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 276 days stayed for one year, serve 89 days jail.
Neugent, Troy James, age 39, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 11/17/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Harassment; Violation Restraining Order-Order/Previous Conv. to confinement 90 days and Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Robinson, Leslie Gene, age 61, of ROCHESTER, sentenced on 11/10/22 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 21 months, credit for time served 239 days. Conditions include Restitution.
Rondeau, Sally Ann, age 41, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 11/14/22 for (1) Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor- Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another and sentenced to confinement 2 days. probation 2 years supervised, credit for time served 2 days.
Spilde, Michaela Marie, age 27, of FERGUS FALLS, sentenced on 11/15/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to stay of imposition for three years, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete chemical assessment, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Vazquez, Jeinni Maria, age 24, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 11/10/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions, complete chemical assessment, 48 hours or community work service.
