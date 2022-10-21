Blechinger, Mark Anthony, age 39, of WEST SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 10/17/22 for
(1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to 23 months prison.
Brahs, Shaun Alika, age 42, of ANOKA, sentenced on 10/19/22 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation to 365 days jail, 341 days stayed for two years on probation conditions: serve 24 days jail, complete treatment and remain law-abiding.
Brewer, Antoniette Cherrie, age 51, of ST. PAUL, sentenced on 10/18/22 for (1) Drugs
- 3rd Degree - Possess - 3 grams or more heroin and sentenced to 21 months prison, stayed for 21 months, serve 44 days jail, $50 fine, supervised probation for five years with conditions: maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete chemical assessment, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Cindrich-Casillas, Elijah Robert, age 21, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 10/19/22 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death and sentenced to 90 days jail, $50 fine, 85 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 5 days jail, complete treatment, random testing, provide DNA sample, no contact with victim(s), no not enter prohibited locations, pay restitution, no possession or use of mood- altering chemicals and remain law-abiding.
East, Bailey Layne, age 30, of HACKENSACK, sentenced on 10/18/22 for probation violation for (1) Identity Theft-Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person to 13 months prison stayed for one year; serve 60 days jail.
Foss, Dawn Love, age 43, of BLAINE, sentenced on 10/18/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition for five years on probation conditions: serve 30 days jail, maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training and complete chemical dependency evaluation and follow recommendations.
Franchuk, Chrissandra Marie, age 28, of PLATO, sentenced on 10/18/22 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM- Subsequent Violation to 365 days jail, 332 days stayed for two years on probation conditions: no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Keskey, Daniel Ernest, age 62, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 10/18/22 for probation violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure to 15 days jail.
Kestner, Koby Ranadaledean, age 25, of DELANO, sentenced on 10/18/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 15 months prison, stayed, serve 135 days jail. Sentenced for probation violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small
Amount Marijuana to 95 days jail and five years’ probation on conditions: maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, complete skill training, random testing, complete chemical assessment and remain law-abiding.
Koenig, Jody Lee, age 48, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 10/19/22 for probation violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 33 days jail.
Nagel, Jerrold Preston, age 31, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 10/18/22 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and sentenced to 17 months prison.
Skalisky, Mikhail Alejandro, age 32, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 10/18/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 365 days jail, $300 fine, 365 days stayed for two years on probation conditions: maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribe medications, 30 hours of community work service, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Stevenson, John Dols, age 41, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 10/18/22 for probation violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 15 days jail.
Swartzer, Kaylee Lynn, age 35, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 10/18/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 365 days jail, 362 days stayed for two years on conditions: pay $300 fine, maintain contact with agent, complete driver improvement clinic, no mood- altering chemicals, pay restitution, 24 hours of community work service, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Vincent, William Bill, age 21, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 10/18/22 for probation violation for (1) Simple Robbery to 45 days jail and continue on probation with prior terms and conditions.
Williams, Marcutio Bernard, age 38, of BROOKLYN PARK, sentenced on 10/18/22 for
(1) Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm and sentenced to stay of imposition for three years on probation conditions: 15 days jail, $50 fine, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skill training and remain law-abiding.
