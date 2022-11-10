REPORT OF THE WRIGHT COUNTY ATTORNEY Brian Lutes
Sentenced by the Wright County Court
For the Week of November 7, 2022
Anderson, Nyreh Samearl, age 24, of BROOKLYN CENTER, sentenced on 11/07/22 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor to confinement 90 days, 90 days stayed for 1 year.
Ashton, Brandon Joseph, age 28, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 11/04/22 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death and sentenced to confinement 90 days, $50 fine, 87 days stayed for 1 year on probation conditions: serve 3 days jail, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, cognitive skills training, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, abide by Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, random testing, complete chemical assessment, no not enter prohibited locations, provide DNA sample, 40 hours community work service, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Bradley-Bey, Janea Virginia, age 24, of BROOKLYN PARK, sentenced on 11/09/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 60 days.Breland, Woodrow Ernest, age 54, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order and sentenced to confinement 90 days, $50 fine, 86 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 4 days jail, complete diagnostic assessment, no disorderly or assaultive behavior, remain law-abiding.
Dale, James Irving, age 58, of ST LOUIS PARK, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor and sentenced to confinement 365 days.
Doherty, Matthew William, age 47, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Violent Threats- Reckless Disregard Risk and sentenced to confinement 3 days, 3 years’ probation with conditions: cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, no disorderly or assaultive behavior, complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 24 hours or community work service and remain law-abiding.
During, Isaac Christopher, age 24, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 11/07/22 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 24 months and pay restitution.
Harrison, Briana Courtney, age 24, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 11/09/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to continued probation on all prior terms and conditions.Montoya, Jamie Lynn, age 37, of MINNEAPOLI, sentenced on 11/10/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 19 months.Lind, David Marlyn, age 53, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 11/04/22 for probation violation for (1) Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene and sentenced to confinement 7 days, complete diagnostic assessment, remain on probation with all prior terms and conditions.
McCulloch, Daniel Joseph, age 35, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition for two years on probation conditions: confinement 71 days, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, mental health screening and remain law-abiding.
Nielsen, Austin Hunter, age 22, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order and sentenced to confinement 59 days and $50 fine.
Rassmussen, Thomas John, age 40, of ST. MICHAEL, sentenced on 11/04/22 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property and sentenced to confinement 17 months, 17 months stayed for 3 years on conditions: serve 43 days jail, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood-altering chemicals, random testing, no contact with victim(s), pay restitution and remain law-abiding.
Robinson, Leslie Gene, age 61, of ROCHESTER, sentenced on 11/10/22 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 21 months and pay restitution.
Runston, Jordan Macoy, age 32, of FOLEY, sentenced on 11/09/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, $300 fine, 336 days stayed for 2 years on probation conditions: serve 29 days jail, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs with exception of prescribed medications, random testing, cognitive skills training, complete chemical dependency assessment, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Smith, Bryan Keith, age 36, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Dangerous Weapon-Discharge Firearm-Municipality and sentenced to confinement 17 months, 17 months stayed for 1 day, must serve 419 days.
Smith, Bryan Keith, age 36, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 19 months, 19 months stayed for 1 day, must serve 408 days.
Sufka, Joseph James, age 37, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 11/09/22 for (1) Obstruct Legal Process- Interfere w/Peace Officer and (2) DWI-Second Degree Driving While Impaired and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 104 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 261 days jail, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no disorderly conduct or assaultive behavior, complete chemical dependency evaluation, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.Thao, Lee Jong, age 29, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 11/08/22 for (1) Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk and sentenced to stay of imposition for two years on probation conditions: confinement 160 days, $50 fine, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.Watson, Christopher Charles, age 43, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 11/09/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 235 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 130 days jail, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of alcohol except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete chemical assessment, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
