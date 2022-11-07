Adams, Paul Michael, age 40, of MILACA, sentenced on 10/31/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 90 days jail.
Andrade, Isabelle Patricia, age 21, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 11/02/22 for (1) Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 15 days. probation 2 years, fine 50.00 Conditions include maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, complete cognitive skills training, pay restitution, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Ashton, Brandon Joseph, age 28, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 11/01/22 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 87 days stayed for one year, serve 3 days jail, probation 1 year supervised, $50 fine, maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, complete cognitive skills training, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, random testing, complete chemical assessment, do not enter prohibited locations, abide by DANCO, 40 hours of community service, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Barlau, Aaron James, age 43, of HUTCHINSON, sentenced on 11/03/22 for (1) Issue Dishonored Check- Offense and sentenced to $50 fine and pay restitution.
Barse, Joseph Steward, age 30, of CIRCLE PINES, sentenced on 10/31/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation and sentenced to confinement 15 days. Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions. Sentenced on 10/31/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 32 days.
Becklund, Aleshia Lynn, age 41, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 10/31/22 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 23 months. $50 fine and pay restitution.
Berg, Charles Philip, age 46, of ST FRANCIS, sentenced on 11/01/22 for (1) Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm and (2) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order sentenced to confinement 54 days and $50 fine.
Borgeson, Felicia Jean, age 36, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 11/02/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 3 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine and sentenced to 2 days jail. Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Brooks, Paul Michael, age 32, of ST PAUL, sentenced on 10/28/22 for (1) Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools and sentenced to confinement 21 months prison.
Brooks, Paul Michael, age 32, of ST PAUL, sentenced on 10/28/22 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement, 21 months.
Brott, Louis John, age 52, of WAITE PARK, sentenced on 11/03/22 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and sentenced to one year probation and 2 days community work service.
Clyne, Joshua Jon, age 47, of COON RAPIDS, sentenced on 11/01/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 67 days. probation 3 years supervised. Conditions: maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, and cognitive skills training.
Fay, Michelle Christine, age 30, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 11/01/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order and sentenced to 90 days jail, 82 days stayed, serve 8 days.
Geyen, Bradley Michael, age 52, of BRAINERD, sentenced on 10/31/22 for (1) Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check and sentenced to confinement 18 months.
Harrington, Brandon Jay, age 39, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 11/02/22 for Probation Violations for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for two years. serve 30 days, follow all conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Hartmann, Donald Joseph, age 33, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 11/02/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 17 days and follow all conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Heller, Matthew Frederick, age 33, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 11/02/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day.
Higgins, Joseph Michael, age 47, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 10/28/22 for (1) Assault-5th Degree- Fear of Bodily Harm or Death and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 86 days stayed for one year, serve 4 days jail, $100 fine, maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, complete diagnostic assessment, cognitive skills training, random testing, no aggressive or assaultive behavior, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Kesler, James Arthur, age 24, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 10/28/22 for Probation violation for (1) Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim 13-15 Actor >24m older and sentenced to confinement 10 days and sex offender treatment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.