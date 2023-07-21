court- UT

Anderson, Alex James, age 39, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 07/17/23 for Probation Violation for Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure Complete Chemical Assessment to 30 days electronic alcohol home monitoring and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Bland, Gerald Lamont, age 28, of COON RAPIDS, sentenced on 07/17/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 10 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Brickley, Harmony Lynn, age 23, of DELANO, sentenced on 07/17/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and (2) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to 4 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Brickley, Harmony Lynn, age 23, of DELANO, sentenced on 07/17/23 for Probation Violation for Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 4 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Cano, Jose Juan, age 43, of GLENCOE, sentenced on 07/19/23 for Counterfeiting of currency - Uttering or possessing to 364 days jail, 334 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 30 days.

Connors, Britta Sunde, age 25, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation to 15 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Erickson, Scott Gary, age 49, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call to 364 days jail, 362 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 300.00.

Evans, Carolyn Nadine, age 38, of GREENFIELD, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 1 year and 1 day, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 90 days jail, stayed until review hearing.

Garcia, Raymond Felix, age 43, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, stayed for 2 years’ probation, fine 100.00.

Givance, James Russell, age 41, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 07/14/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 115 days jail.

Jonas, Joshua Arnold, age 26, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 07/17/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer and; (2) Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation to 10 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

 

Kaeter, Daniel Eric, age 44, of ST STEPHEN, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana to 364 days jail, 332 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 32 days, fine 300.00.

 

Lane, Brian Randall, age 59, of HANOVER, sentenced on 07/20/23 for Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to 90 days jail, 88 days stayed for 1 year probation must serve 2 days, fine 200.00.

Lazario Santos, Akkeem Diquan, age 29, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 07/19/23 for Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate w/in 10 yrs of prev domestic violence conviction/adjudication to 277 days jail.

Marandola, Steven Andrew Phillip, age 39, of BROWNTON, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Theft-Indifferent to Owner Rights to 60 days jail, 5 years’ probation.

Nelson, Kali Isabelle, age 32, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 07/20/23 for Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud to commit for 13 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 1 day jail, fine 200.00.

Oie, Justin Timothy, age 34, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Possess Pornographic Work- Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn to 10 days jail, 5 years’ probation, fine $300.00.

 

Schmidt, Dean Arthur, age 69, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/20/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 2 days jail, 5 years’ probation and; (2) Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer to 90 days jail, 88 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 2 days.

Schmidt, Dean Arthur, age 69, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/20/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Seaman, Hannah Louise, age 24, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/17/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 90 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Simpson, Nicholas Scott, age 26, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 50 or More Dosages Narcotic Mixture to stay of imposition, 5 years’ probation, 66 days jail, fine 50.00.

Simpson, Nicholas Scott, age 26, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/18/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to stay of imposition, 3 years’ probation, 66 days jail.

