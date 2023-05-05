Ashpole, Cole Edwin, age 25, of GARRISON, sentenced on 05/02/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 87 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 3 days, probation 1 year supervised.
Aulwes, Jamie Allen, age 42, of DELANO, sentenced on 04/28/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 365 days, stayed for 1 year, probation 1 year supervised, fine 100.00.
Baker, Melanie Babett, age 52, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 05/04/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Beckett, Kenneth Ray, age 46, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 05/04/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 355 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 10 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Bier, Jeffery Michael, age 26, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 05/03/23 for (1) Burglary-3rd Deg- Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to confinement 26 months, stayed for 3 years, must serve 340 days, probation 3 years supervised.
Braun, Brian Thomas, age 44, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 04/28/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 17 months, stayed for 3 years, must serve 114 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Bzdok, Ronald Joseph, age 24, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/28/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance to confinement 365 days.
Claremboux, Robert Lee, age 36, of ASHLAND, sentenced on 04/28/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 45 months.
Copsey, Austin Mehlhoff, age 37, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 05/02/23 for (1) Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operate Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration .08 or More to confinement 48 months, stayed for 10 years, must serve 185 days.
Eggert, Austin Aloysius, age 23, of WEYERHAEUSER, WI, sentenced on 05/04/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor to confinement 90 days, 86 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 4 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Griffin, Travis Cardell, age 34, of MEMPHIS, sentenced on 04/28/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud to confinement 365 days, 360 days stayed for 1 years, must serve 5 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
Heitzman, Andrew John, age 37, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 05/04/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate w/in 10 yrs of prev domestic violence conviction/adjudication to confinement 77 days.
Huikko, John Michael, age 43, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 05/04/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 335 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 30 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Huikko, Joseph Charles, age 43, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 05/02/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 12 months and 1 day, stayed for 3 years, must serve 60 days. probation 3 years supervised.
Johann, Elizabeth Michelle, age 39, of LITCHFIELD, sentenced on 05/04/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree- Misdemeanor to confinement 90 days, 83 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 7 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
Jones, Angela Maureen, age 37, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 05/03/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol to confinement 3 days.
Mandich, Amy Lyn, age 36, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 05/02/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions, .
McWilliams, Kristina K Nadira, age 52, of MARSHALL, sentenced on 05/01/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 6 days.
Olson, Jessica Marie, age 42, of HANOVER, sentenced on 05/04/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another to confinement 16 days.
Paquette, Jean Paul, age 43, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 05/03/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 108 days.
Petersen, Jeremy Timothy, age 36, of SAUK RAPIDS, sentenced on 04/28/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 361 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 4 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 600.00.
Robinson, Victoria Lynn, age 48, of ST PAUL PARK, sentenced on 05/01/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check to confinement 365 days.
Sauer, Mackenzie Kay, age 28, of COLOGNE, sentenced on 05/03/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud to confinement 18 months.
