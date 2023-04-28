court- UT

Blaido, Kirsten Nicole, age 26, of ANOKA, sentenced on 04/27/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 30 days.

Boyce, Ian Vyacheslav, age 31, of ERHARD, sentenced on 04/26/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 13 months.

Carson, Jason Edward, age 42, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 04/24/23 for (1) Burglary-3rd Deg- Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to confinement 29 months.

 

Davis, Brian Bradley, age 58, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 04/25/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 16 months and 15 days, fine 50.00.

Deadrick, Bryan Craig, age 34, of CLEAR LAKE, sentenced on 04/25/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to confinement 12 months and 1 day, stayed for remainder of probation, must serve 40 days, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Decker, Keith Bradley, age 64, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/21/23 for (1) Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine to a stay of imposition, confinement 5 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 50.00.

Dickson, Darius Youwloh, age 27, of NEW HOPE, sentenced on 04/26/23 for (1) Obstruct Legal Process- Interfere w/Peace Officer to confinement 90 days.

Foss, Elijah Alan, age 43, of MAPLE PLAIN, sentenced on 04/24/23 for (1) Domestic Assault - By Strangulation to confinement 365 days.

Graves, Cody James Delpeches, age 40, of HAM LAKE, sentenced on 04/26/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 15 months, stayed for 2 years, must serve 96 days.

Gunderson, Scott Andrew, age 43, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 04/27/23 for (1) Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults to confinement 365 days, 324 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 41 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00.

 

Guptill, Nathan Robert, age 36, of SPICER, sentenced on 04/24/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 4 years and 4 days, must serve 30 days, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

1 of 3

 

Hess, Michael Joseph, age 33, of ST PAUL, sentenced on 04/25/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to a stay of imposition, confinement 62 days, probation 3 years supervised.

Hill, Ryan Matthew, age 41, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 04/27/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days.

Hoikka, Charles Joel, age 31, of COKATO, sentenced on 04/26/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Receiving Stolen Property to confinement 8 days, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Jurgens, Brandon Thomas, age 26, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 04/26/23 for (1) Hunting - Firearm/Archery - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 or More to confinement 365 days, 364 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 1 day, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.

Martin, Kelley Kaulieska, age 53, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 04/27/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Neglect of a Child-Likely Subst. Harm Physical/Emot Health-G to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on Probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Nazario, Adolfo Morales, age 28, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 04/25/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 20days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Nelson, Aaron Daniel, age 27, of BROOTEN, sentenced on 04/25/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check to a stay of imposition, confinement 134 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 50.00.

Nyonde, Lawrence Chebior Larkou, age 45, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 04/25/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud to confinement 365 days, 364 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 1 day, probation 2 years supervised.

Rahe, Jacob Charles, age 41, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 04/26/23 for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate to confinement 90 days, 89 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 1 day.

Rains, Jason Leo, age 43, of CHASKA, sentenced on 04/26/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 360 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 5 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00.

Reeves, Michael Eugene, age 32, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 04/25/23 for (1) Violent Threats- Reckless Disregard Risk to a stay of imposition, confinement 60 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 100.00.

Smith, Marvin, age 63, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 04/25/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Indecent Exposure/Lewdness or procure another to expose and previous conviction to confinement 365 days.

 

2 of 3

Load comments