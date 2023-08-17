court- UT

Barse, Joseph Steward, age 30, of CIRCLE PINES, sentenced on 08/07/23 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM- Subsequent Violation and (2) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 30 days jail.

 

Bell, Bryan Nickolaus, age 21, of ALBERT LEA, sentenced on 08/04/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 189 days jail.

Clark, Aaron Thomas, age 40, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor to 90 days jail.

Costilla, Jamie Lynn, age 45, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent to commit for 17 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 150 days jail.

Dunlap, Darrell Frank Keith, age 31, of NEW BRIGHTON, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, stayed on 1 year probation, fine 100.00.

Fokou, Jean Pierre, age 42, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 08/08/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 362 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, 28 days of electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 300.00.

Gallus, Beverly Jane, age 59, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 08/08/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 362 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 200.00.

Gatwach, Pilee Kong, age 24, of MANKATO, sentenced on 08/04/23 for Giving Peace Officer False Name- of Another Person to 364 days jail.

Harter, Katie Lynn, age 35, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 334 days stayed on 4 years’ probation, must serve 30 days, 75 days of electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 300.00.

Hoecherl-Peterson, Gerrett Marc, age 32, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, stayed on 1 year probation, fine 100.00.

Howard, Lloyd Valerian, age 39, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to commit for 57 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 60 days jail.

Jones, Nathan Scott, age 33, of Isanti, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Probation Violation for Damage to Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501-$1000 to 26 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Kaden, Timothy Aaron, age 34, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, stayed on 2 years’ probation, 24 hours of community work service, fine 300.00.

Kapol, Ashley Anne Marie, age 27, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 12 months and 1 day, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 163 days jail.

Kuchenmeister, Gary Alden, age 48, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq. to 21 months prison, fine 100.00.

Lafave, Dale John, age 54, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent to Escape Tax to 364 days jail, stayed on 1 year probation, 16 hours of community work service.

Patri, Benjamin Douglas, age 32, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to stay of imposition, 2 years’ probation, 24 days jail.

Tregaskis, Benjamin Brooks, age 38, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to 90 days jail, 2 years’ probation.

Wald, Kristina Marie, age 50, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Probation Violation for Traffic-DL- Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 8 days jail.

