Barse, Joseph Steward, age 30, of CIRCLE PINES, sentenced on 08/07/23 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM- Subsequent Violation and (2) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 30 days jail.
Bell, Bryan Nickolaus, age 21, of ALBERT LEA, sentenced on 08/04/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 189 days jail.
Clark, Aaron Thomas, age 40, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor to 90 days jail.
Costilla, Jamie Lynn, age 45, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent to commit for 17 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 150 days jail.
Dunlap, Darrell Frank Keith, age 31, of NEW BRIGHTON, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, stayed on 1 year probation, fine 100.00.
Fokou, Jean Pierre, age 42, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 08/08/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 362 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, 28 days of electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 300.00.
Gallus, Beverly Jane, age 59, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 08/08/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 362 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 200.00.
Gatwach, Pilee Kong, age 24, of MANKATO, sentenced on 08/04/23 for Giving Peace Officer False Name- of Another Person to 364 days jail.
Harter, Katie Lynn, age 35, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 334 days stayed on 4 years’ probation, must serve 30 days, 75 days of electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 300.00.
Hoecherl-Peterson, Gerrett Marc, age 32, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, stayed on 1 year probation, fine 100.00.
Howard, Lloyd Valerian, age 39, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to commit for 57 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 60 days jail.
1 of 2
Jones, Nathan Scott, age 33, of Isanti, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Probation Violation for Damage to Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501-$1000 to 26 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Kaden, Timothy Aaron, age 34, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, stayed on 2 years’ probation, 24 hours of community work service, fine 300.00.
Kapol, Ashley Anne Marie, age 27, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 08/09/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 12 months and 1 day, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 163 days jail.
Kuchenmeister, Gary Alden, age 48, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq. to 21 months prison, fine 100.00.
Lafave, Dale John, age 54, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent to Escape Tax to 364 days jail, stayed on 1 year probation, 16 hours of community work service.
Patri, Benjamin Douglas, age 32, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to stay of imposition, 2 years’ probation, 24 days jail.
Tregaskis, Benjamin Brooks, age 38, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 08/10/23 for Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to 90 days jail, 2 years’ probation.
Wald, Kristina Marie, age 50, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 08/07/23 for Probation Violation for Traffic-DL- Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 8 days jail.
2 of 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.