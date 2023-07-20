Almonte-Ramos, Arnaldo Andres, age 35, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 07/13/23 for Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 364 days jail, 216 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 148 days, fine 50.00.
Barrett, Dayton Tyler, age 20, of MAHNOMEN, sentenced on 07/10/23 for Probation Violation for Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check to 20 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Boon, Ryan Joseph, age 47, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 6 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Meth to 180 days jail, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Brastad, Mitchell Stanley, age 23, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/11/23 for Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail, 88 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 100.00.
Buckner, Janice Marie, age 46, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 07/05/23 for Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test to 364 days jail, 340 days stayed on 2 yeas’ probation, must serve 24 days, fine 50.00.
Burchett, Jacob Howard, age 34, of LAKEVILLE, sentenced on 07/10/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to commit for 18 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 57 days jail; Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance to 57 days jail.
Decker, Gregory Richard, age 33, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Violent Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk to 90 days jail, 3 years’ probation, fine 50.00.
Decker, Gregory Richard, age 33, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Probation Violation for Violent Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk; Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol to 90 days jail.
Golden, Curtis Velenton, age 36, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 07/11/23 for Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor to 56 days jail.
Greiner, Brendon Michael, age 33, of BROOKLYN CENTER, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine to 67 months prison.
Greiner, Brendon Michael, age 33, of BROOKLYN CENTER, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 19 months prison.
Hurkmans, Shaun Douglas, age 42, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes to 4 days jail and 2 years’ probation.
Johnson, Miller Jermaine, age 42, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 07/11/23 for Probation Violation for Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud to 7 days jail.
Johnson, Ronald James, age 30, of SANDSTONE, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Probation Violation for Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor > 36m Old to 8 days jail, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions, extension of 1 year probation.
Keske, Chad Jeffery, age 37, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 07/10/23 for Drugs - Store Meth Paraphernalia in the Presence of Child or Vulnerable Adult to 30 days jail, 5 years’ probation, fine 200.00.
Knutson-Demars, Cristel Ann, age 39, of BLAINE, sentenced on 07/10/23 for Identity Theft- Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person to commit for 19 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 194 days jail.
Krahl, Justin Duane, age 43, of BABBITT, sentenced on 07/05/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation- inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 353 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 11 days, fine 50.00.
Lafave, Dale John, age 54, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 07/10/23 for Probation Violation for Burglary- 3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to 15 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Lafave, Dale John, age 54, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 07/10/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 15 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Marshall, Michelle Louise, age 48, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 07/07/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 364 days jail, stayed for 1 year probation, fine 50.00.
Miller, Edward Lee, age 37, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 06/30/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana Supply DNA sample to 4 days jail.
Nalewaya, Ryan Joseph, age 38, of MOUND, sentenced on 07/10/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 1st Degree - Sale - 10 Grams or More-Cocaine/Heroin/Meth w/in 90-Day Period to Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions and 16 hours of Adult community work service.
O’Hern, Timothy Michael, age 57, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 07/07/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation to 120 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Rosales, Amelia Perlita, age 41, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 07/13/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 334 days stayed on 3 years’
