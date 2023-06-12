Adams, Terrence John, age 53, of FARIBAULT, sentenced on 06/02/23 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property to confinement 21 months.

Anderson, Shawn Phillip, age 48, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 84 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 6 days, fine 200.00.

Ditty, Benjamin Matthew, age 28, of DELANO, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure to confinement 364 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 1 day, fine 300.00.

 

Eull, Maurice Rodarick, age 62, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/08/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol to confinement 364 days, 354 days stayed for 4 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, fine 300.00.

Fridolfson, Brandon Joseph, age 37, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 06/02/23 for (1) Burglary-3rd Deg- Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to confinement 33 months.

Harrington, Brandon Jay, age 39, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 06/07/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 180 days.

Hocking, Gordon Douglas, age 54, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 06/07/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 60 days and Remain/Reinstate on Probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Howell, Nicholas James, age 23, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 06/06/23 for (1) Possess Pornographic Work- Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn; (2) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn; (3) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn to a stay of imposition, confinement 30 days, probation 5 years supervised.

Jenkins, Ronald Lee, age 41, of ST PAUL, sentenced on 06/02/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check to confinement 24 months, stayed for 1 day, credit for 602 days of time served.

Johnson, Timothy Alan, age 39, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 06/02/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on Probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Johnston, Colten Ullen, age 23, of COON RAPIDS, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 354 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, fine 300.00.

Kendall, Anthony James, age 52, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 06/08/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 347 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 17 days, fine 300.00.

 

Lemke, Matthew Edgar, age 31, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 06/07/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana; and (2) Possession of Shoplifting Gear to confinement 60 days and Remain/Reinstate on Probation on all prior terms and conditions.

 

Quilling, Turner Ray, age 28, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 06/02/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 80 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

 

Simco, Travis Adam, age 34, of COON RAPIDS, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 364 days, 354 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 10 days.

Simpson, Noah Michael, age 24, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Burglary-2nd Degree- Dwelling to a stay of imposition, confinement 90 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 50.00.

Simpson, Noah Michael, age 24, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 13 months, stayed for 180 days, must serve 180 days.

Soley, Andrew James, age 21, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 300.00.

 

Taylor, Tracy James, age 62, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 06/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 19 months, stayed for 5 years’ probation, must serve 120 days.

