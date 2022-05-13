Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region sentenced in Wright County District Court. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• Koenig, Jonathan Jordan, age 23, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/21/22 for Felony Threats of Violence to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
• Munson, Matthias David, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete domestic violence intensive supervised probation and follow all recommendations, continue with counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
