Branham, Jessica Cherie, age 32, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 364 days, 280 days stayed for 1 day probation, must serve 84 days.
Carlson, Michael Dean, age 45, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/22/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 86 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 4 days, fine 200.00.
Christenson, Joel Lavern, age 36, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 2 days, fine 200.00.
Dibble, Rachel Marie, age 39, of MINNETONKA, sentenced on 06/16/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure to confinement 45 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Eggersgluss, Jeremy Scott, age 50, of DELANO, sentenced on 06/22/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 354 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, fine 100.00.
Hilson, Daniel John, age 50, of EDEN PRAIRIE, sentenced on 06/22/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 90 days, stayed for 1 year probation, fine 200.00.
Hoffman, Taylor Jacob, age 27, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 361 days stayed for 1 year probation must serve 3 days, fine 200.00.
Horsch, Austin Paul, age 20, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 06/21/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 81 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 9 days, fine 100.00.
Horsch, Austin Paul, age 20, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 06/21/23 for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order to confinement 90 days, 84 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 6 days, fine 100.00.
Lindstrom, Jennifer Anne, age 45, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 354 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, fine 100.00.
1 of 3
Matthees, John Raymond, age 44, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 06/22/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 200.00.
Mendez, Fernando, age 25, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/22/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 50.00.
Morales Nazario, Martinez, age 22, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 357 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 7 days, fine 50.00.
Neu, Brian Ben, age 54, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 06/20/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Criminal Sex Cond-5th Degree-Nonconsensual Sexual Contact; and (2) Violent Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk to Extended probation and remain on all prior terms and conditions.
Nielsen, Austin Hunter, age 22, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Stalking - Engages in Stalking to confinement 28 months, 103 days. probation 10 years supervised credit for time served 10 years, 103 days, fine 50.00.
Nunez, Angel, age 22, of OSSEO, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Violent Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk to confinement 30 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 300.00.
Owens, Zachary Tyler, age 31, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 06/22/23 for (1) Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call to confinement 364 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 1 day, fine 100.00.
Perkins, Jaime Lee, age 29, of BLAINE, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to confinement 19 months, stayed for 3 years’ probation, must serve 60 days, fine 50.00.
Perkins, Jaime Lee, age 29, of BLAINE, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 364 days, 304 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 60 days.
Peterson, Drew Alan, age 58, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 06/20/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Criminal Sex Cond-4th Degree-Victim 16-17-Significant Relationship to amended stay of imposition, confinement 54 days, and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Ratliff, Geoffrey Markus Kristian, age 35, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another to confinement 90 days, 80 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 10 days, fine 150.00.
Ratliff, Geoffrey Markus Kristian, age 35, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 06/20/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 200.00.
2 of 3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.