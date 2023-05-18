court- UT
 

Cameron, Marcus Louis, age 24, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 05/11/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call to confinement 20 days and Reintate on probation on prior terms and conditions.

Capes, Jonathan Richard, age 31, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 05/11/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement to confinement 24 months.

Cha, Yeng Kong, age 39, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 05/09/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 24 months.

Cline, David Michael, age 53, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/08/23 for (1) Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools to confinement 23 months.

Ford, Danielle Raney, age 32, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 05/05/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 21 months.

 

Jappe, Ryan Scott, age 32, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 05/09/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration to a stay of imposition, confinement 45 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 500.00.

Lawrence, Trisha Mae, age 30, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 05/08/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to remain/reinstate on probation on prior terms and conditions.

Lee, Andrew Morgan, age 35, of HASTINGS, sentenced on 05/05/23 for (1) Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent to confinement 24 months.

Lund, Lorrie Jean, age 49, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 05/10/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

McDermeit, Nicholas James, age 39, of BLOOMINGTON, sentenced on 05/08/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 34 months, fine 50.00.

Radiske, Frederick William, age 48, of BETHEL, sentenced on 05/11/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Burglary-3rd Deg- Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to confinement 3 years.

Radiske, Frederick William, age 48, of BETHEL, sentenced on 05/11/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Burglary-3rd Deg- Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to confinement 15 months.

Rocheford, Kathleen Marie, age 53, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 05/09/23 for (1) Financial Transaction Card Fraud- Use-No Consent to confinement 365 days, stayed for 1 year, probation 1 year unsupervised.

Sandvig, Bradley Karl, age 40, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/05/23 for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order and; (2) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order to confinement 90 days, 82 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 8 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 200.00.

Smith, Marvin, age 63, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 05/09/23 for (1) Indecent Exposure in presence of minor and previous conviction - Felony to confinement 30 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 488 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 50.00.

Smith, Marvin, age 63, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 05/09/23 for (1) Indecent Exposure/Lewdness or procure another to expose and previous conviction to confinement 365 days.

Sone, Lee, age 41, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 05/09/23 for (1) Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon to confinement 54 months, fine 50.00.

Walstrom, Gabrielle Louise, age 25, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 05/09/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to confinement 90 days, 89 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 1 day, probation 1 year supervised, fine 300.00.

