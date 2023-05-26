REPORT OF THE WRIGHT COUNTY ATTORNEY Brian Lutes
Sentenced by the Wright County Court
For the Week of May 22, 2023
Beaman, Anthony James, age 29, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 05/24/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana to confinement 364 days, 354 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 10 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Boos, Jordan Michael, age 28, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/25/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, stayed for 1 year, probation 1 year supervised, fine 200.00.
Caldwell, Rick Lamont, age 30, of CHIPPEWA FALLS, sentenced on 05/19/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another to confinement 90 days.
Dethlefs, Zachariah Xavier Reuben, age 30, of RAYMOND, sentenced on 05/22/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 57 days.
East, Bailey Layne, age 30, of HACKENSACK, sentenced on 05/23/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Identity Theft-Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person to confinement 15 days.
Englund, Alyssa Nicole, age 24, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 05/25/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, stayed for 2 years, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Erickson, Bryant Joe, age 42, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 05/23/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 150 days.
Froemming, Nicholas Harlan, age 44, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 05/25/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor to confinement 90 days, 80 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 10 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 100.00.
Gieseke, Cherie Ann, age 59, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 05/25/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 4 years, must serve 2 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Gilson, Christian Robert, age 21, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 05/23/23 for (1) Assault-1st Degree- Great Bodily Harm to confinement 90 months.
Huntley, Matthew Marcell, age 34, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/23/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Third- Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 4 years, must serve 2 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Jones, James Michael, age 40, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 05/23/23 for (1) Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm to a stay of imposition, confinement 70 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Laidlaw, Gregg Allen, age 61, of DELANO, sentenced on 05/24/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to confinement 90 days, stayed for 1 yr, probation 1 year supervised, fine 100.00.
Lorenz, Tyler Scott, age 30, of SWANVILLE, sentenced on 05/22/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 365 days, 339 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 26 days.
Lundeen, Philip Brandon, age 34, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 05/25/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 15 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on prior terms and conditions.
Mueller, Angela Renee, age 47, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 05/23/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 349 days stayed for 4 years, must serve 15 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Nelson, Devin Scott, age 42, of SOUTH HAVEN, sentenced on 05/19/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to a stay of imposition, confinement 2 days, probation 2 years supervised.
Nickles, Andrew Kenneth, age 37, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 05/22/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg- Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to confinement 90 days, 89 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 1 day, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
O’Hern, Timothy Michael, age 56, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 05/19/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 365 days, 335 days stayed for 75 days, must serve 30 days.
Painschab, Timothy Allen, age 45, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 05/23/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 200.00.
Rolsing, Michael Dale, age 41, of BECKER, sentenced on 05/23/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to confinement 90 days, 70 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 20 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
Schummer, Jeromy Allen, age 34, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 05/23/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on prior terms and conditions.
Spreeman, Nicholas David, age 25, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 05/25/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 60 days.
