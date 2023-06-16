Addo, Emmanuel Atuah, age 30, of OAKDALE, sentenced on 06/15/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor to confinement 90 days, 15 days stayed for 30 days, must serve 75 days, and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Antrim, Nathan Paul, age 50, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 06/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation to confinement 40 days and extended probation on prior terms and conditions.
Fletcher, Grahm Mark, age 32, of PLYMOUTH, sentenced on 06/13/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Greene, Garrett Mikel, age 30, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Threats of Violence - Cause or Attempt Cause Terror to a stay of imposition, confinement 60 days probation 5 years supervised.
Hanson, Derek Jacob, age 33, of COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, sentenced on 06/15/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to an amended stay of imposition, confinement 45 days, probation 2 years supervised.
Hanson, Tamera Eldora, age 53, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to a stay of imposition, confinement 1 day, probation 2 years supervised.
Inscore, Anthony Joseph, age 40, of CIRCLE PINES, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 57 months.
Johnson, Jessica Marie Painschab, age 49, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to amended stay of imposition, confinement 18 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Kessler, Clayton Robert, age 21, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling to confinement 28 months.
Larson, Brent Donald, age 52, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 06/09/23 for (1) Domestic Assault - By Strangulation to amended stay of imposition, confinement 15 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 300.00
Melchior, Ryan Scott, age 36, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Burglary-1st Deg- Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present to confinement 48 months, fine 50.00.
Melchior, Ryan Scott, age 36, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 26 months.
Melchior, Ryan Scott, age 36, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 29 months.
Novotny, Lisa Shirley, age 45, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk to a stay of imposition, confinement 5 days, probation 3 years supervised.
Palm, Dustin John, age 34, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to a stay of execution of confinement 68 months, probation 5 years supervised.
Potter, Matthew Earl, age 40, of ROYALTON, sentenced on 06/15/23 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition, confinement 90 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Rasset, Thomas James, age 42, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 06/09/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 2 days, probation 2 years supervised.
Remington, Jason Paul, age 52, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 06/09/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 335 days stayed for 4 years’ probation, must serve 30 days, fine 500.00.
Schlueter, Gregory Bruce, age 49, of COSMOS, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 87 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 3 days, fine 100.00.
Severin, Jon Mark, age 47, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition, probation 1 year supervised.
Shultz, Brian Kenneth, age 58, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/12/23 for (1) Dangerous Weapons- Intentionally Point a Gun to a stay of imposition, confinement 364 days, 362 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 2 days, fine 100.00.
Spitzengel, Tana June, age 28, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 06/12/23 for (1) Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person to confinement 364 days, 334 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 30 days.
Streff, Corey Alan, age 53, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Possess Pornographic Work- Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn; (2) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn; (3) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn to a stay of imposition of confinement 10 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Szykulski, Lori Ann, age 58, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 06/13/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance; (2) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 365 days, 305 days stayed for 4 years’ probation, must serve 60 days, fine 50.00.
