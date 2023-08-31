Balfanz, Jennifer Barbara, age 33, of FRIDLEY, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Burglary-2nd Deg-Building-Possess Tool to 29 months prison.
Balfanz, Jennifer Barbara, age 33, of FRIDLEY, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Receiving Stolen Property to 364 days jail.
Boyd, Sarah Lynn, age 34, of ONAMIA, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 80 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Cheney, Daniel Grant, age 42, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 279 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 85 days.
Dimond, Shannon Marie, age 42, of ST. PAUL, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Probation Violation for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 45 days jail, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions, extend probation by 1 year.
Hammerschmidt, Steven Charles, age 54, of DELANO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor- Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail, 80 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 10 days, fine 300.00.
Hanson, Timothy Allen, age 57, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Damage to Prop-1st Deg-Value Reduced Over $1000 to 13 months prison.
Hanson, Timothy Allen, age 57, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for (1) Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence to 60 months prison; and (2) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 13 months prison.
Harvey, Michael Douglas, age 64, of RICHFIELD, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person to 364 days jail, 342 days stayed for 1 day probation, must serve 22 days.
Layton, Kafren Adalberto, age 27, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm to stay of imposition, 5 years’ probation, 47 days jail, fine 50.00.
Layton, Kafren Adalberto, age 27, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop- No Consent to stay of imposition, 3 years’ probation, 47 days jail, fine 50.00.
Lenarz, Timothy Mark, age 49, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to commit for 27 months, stay of execution, 4 years’ probation, 117 days jail, fine 50.00
Martinson, Spencer Eugene, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor- Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail, 88 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days.
Meyer, Nancy Louise, age 60, of Saint Michael, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol to 364 days jail, 354 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, 20 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 300.00.
Miller, Susan Lynn, age 54, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent to 364 days jail, stayed on 2 years’ probation, 30 days of electronic home monitoring.
Nelson, Eli William, age 27, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit - Public Place - Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent - Felony to 364 days jail, 360 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 4 days, 1 year probation, fine 100.00.
Politte, Richard Evan, age 40, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction to 8 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Rivers, Kenneth, age 35, of LITCHFIELD, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq. to commit for 21 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 42 days jail, fine 50.00.
Williams, Joseph Lee, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/25/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 12 months and 1 day, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 79 days jail.
Williams, Joseph Lee, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/25/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 79 days jail.
Williams, Joseph Lee, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/25/23 for Probation Violation for Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program or comparable program as approved by agent and follow all recommendations. Enroll within 30 days, .
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.