Balfanz, Jennifer Barbara, age 33, of FRIDLEY, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Burglary-2nd Deg-Building-Possess Tool to 29 months prison.

Balfanz, Jennifer Barbara, age 33, of FRIDLEY, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Receiving Stolen Property to 364 days jail.

Boyd, Sarah Lynn, age 34, of ONAMIA, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 80 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Cheney, Daniel Grant, age 42, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 279 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 85 days.

Dimond, Shannon Marie, age 42, of ST. PAUL, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Probation Violation for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 45 days jail, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions, extend probation by 1 year.

Hammerschmidt, Steven Charles, age 54, of DELANO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor- Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail, 80 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 10 days, fine 300.00.

Hanson, Timothy Allen, age 57, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Damage to Prop-1st Deg-Value Reduced Over $1000 to 13 months prison.

Hanson, Timothy Allen, age 57, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for (1) Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence to 60 months prison; and (2) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 13 months prison.

Harvey, Michael Douglas, age 64, of RICHFIELD, sentenced on 08/28/23 for Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person to 364 days jail, 342 days stayed for 1 day probation, must serve 22 days.

Layton, Kafren Adalberto, age 27, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm to stay of imposition, 5 years’ probation, 47 days jail, fine 50.00.

Layton, Kafren Adalberto, age 27, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop- No Consent to stay of imposition, 3 years’ probation, 47 days jail, fine 50.00.

Lenarz, Timothy Mark, age 49, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to commit for 27 months, stay of execution, 4 years’ probation, 117 days jail, fine 50.00

 

Martinson, Spencer Eugene, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor- Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail, 88 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days.

Meyer, Nancy Louise, age 60, of Saint Michael, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol to 364 days jail, 354 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, 20 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 300.00.

Miller, Susan Lynn, age 54, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent to 364 days jail, stayed on 2 years’ probation, 30 days of electronic home monitoring.

Nelson, Eli William, age 27, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit - Public Place - Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent - Felony to 364 days jail, 360 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 4 days, 1 year probation, fine 100.00.

Politte, Richard Evan, age 40, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 08/30/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction to 8 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Rivers, Kenneth, age 35, of LITCHFIELD, sentenced on 08/29/23 for Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq. to commit for 21 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 42 days jail, fine 50.00.

 

Williams, Joseph Lee, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/25/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 12 months and 1 day, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 79 days jail.

Williams, Joseph Lee, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/25/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 79 days jail.

Williams, Joseph Lee, age 48, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/25/23 for Probation Violation for Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program or comparable program as approved by agent and follow all recommendations. Enroll within 30 days, .

  
