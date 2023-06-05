Arlt, Keyon Joseph, age 27, of CARVER, sentenced on 05/30/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 361 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 200.00.
Baker, Naomi Jean, age 42, of DELANO, sentenced on 05/30/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00.
Barkhausen, Brent Allen, age 45, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/01/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Cindrich-Casillas, Elijah Robert, age 22, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 05/30/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Aid/Abet Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days.
Cooke, Lawrence Eugene, age 65, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 05/30/23 for (1) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn and (2) Possess Pornographic Work- Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn to to a stay of imposition, confinement 30 days, probation 5 years supervised.
Dimke, Ryan John, age 36, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 05/26/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 900.00.
Drum, Patrick William, age 32, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 05/26/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - User of Controlled Substance to confinement 120 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Duffy, Shannon Marie, age 48, of MOUND, sentenced on 05/31/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance to confinement 46 months, fine 50.00.
Elletson-Smith, Eric Robert G, age 28, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 05/31/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 48 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 180 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 300.00.
Hollie, Brittian Emperial, age 36, of APPLE VALLEY, sentenced on 05/30/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call to confinement 209 days.
Howell, Blair Thomas, age 41, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/30/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 20 days.
Jappe, Ryan Scott, age 32, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 05/26/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration to confinement 45 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 500.00.
Jelen, Jeanne Marie, age 39, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 05/30/23 for (1) Aid & Abet - Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 364 days, 363 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 1 day, probation 3 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Johnson, Douglas Roger, age 55, of COKATO, sentenced on 05/30/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 90 days.
Kanduth, Sabrina Renea, age 30, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/30/23 for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order to confinement 90 days, 88 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
Katona, Gregory Janos, age 43, of PLYMOUTH, sentenced on 05/31/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition, confinement 22 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Kunkel, Joseph Michael, age 20, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/31/23 for (1) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn to a stay of imposition, confinement 30 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Mork, Rebecca Therese, age 41, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/31/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 360 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 4 days, probation 2 years, fine 200.00.
Olson, Justin Owen, age 37, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 05/31/23 for (1) Malicious Punishment of a Child-Less than Substantial Bodily Harm to confinement 364 days, 358 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 6 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 15.00.
Ryckman, Tyler David, age 30, of ELBOW LAKE, sentenced on 06/01/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 240 days.
Sieg, Austin Michael, age 25, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/01/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another to confinement 90 days, 80 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 10 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
Springsteen, Raymond Edward, age 43, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 06/01/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 364 days, 357 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 7 days, probation 2 years supervised.
Weinzetl, Samson Dean, age 32, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 05/30/23 for Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction to confinement 364 days, 293 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 71 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine $50.00.
