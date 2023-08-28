Wright County Attorney's Office: Court Sentences for the week of August 31, 2023

Akinneye, Akinyemi Henry, age 25, of COON RAPIDS, sentenced on 08/18/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 31 days jail, 2 years’ probation, fine 50.00.
Bailey, Luke Norman, age 45, of HANOVER, sentenced on 08/22/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 361 days stayed on 3 years’ probation, must serve 3 days, fine 300.00.
Balfanz, Jamie Michael, age 35, of FRIDLEY, sentenced on 08/21/23 for Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq. to 39 months prison.
Bartylla-Evenson, Vincent Edward, age 19, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 08/23/23 for Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm to stay of imposition, 5 years’ probation, 120 days jail.
Berthelsen, Christopher James, age 28, of LITTLE FALLS, sentenced on 08/21/23 for Probation Violation for Mail Theft-Intentionally Removes Mail from Depository without Claim of Right to 90 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Burditt, Joelle Lynn, age 55, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 08/24/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 354 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, 20 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 200.00.
Butler, Trenton Montreal, age 32, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 08/24/23 for Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit - Public Place - Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent - Felony to 364 days jail, 333 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 31 days, fine 415.00.
Cameron, Marcus Louis, age 24, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 08/21/23 for Probation Violation for Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call to 45 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Coolen, Coy Thomas, age 27, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 08/21/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction; and (2) Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk to 14 days jail, and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Dawson, James Louis, age 39, of HAM LAKE, sentenced on 08/23/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 30 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
1 of 3
Eastman, Myron Ward, age 44, of BRAINERD, sentenced on 08/22/23 for Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction to 287 days jail.
Godbold, Lynell Darnell, age 42, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 08/18/23 for Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor to 83 days jail.
Hallin, Austin Charles, age 30, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 08/21/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling to 18 months prison.
Hanson, Teresa Joann, age 61, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/23/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 364 days, stayed on 1 year probation.
Holt, Israel Elias, age 25, of WATERTOWN, sentenced on 08/24/23 for Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection; and (2) Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle to 90 days jail, stayed on 1 year probation.
House, Daniel Curtis, age 32, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 08/21/23 for Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction to 364 days jail, 349 days stayed on 2 years’ probation. fine 100.00.
Jarosz Beach, Cody Robert, age 31, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/22/23 for Burglary-3rd Deg- Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd to 21 months prison.
Johnson, Michael Lynn, age 55, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 08/24/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 362 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 2 days, fine 50.00.
Kayad, Abdulrhman Ali Gele, age 24, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 08/24/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to stay of imposition, 3 years’ probation, 41 days jail.
Martinez, Rosa Marie, age 30, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 08/22/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to stay of imposition, 3 years’ probation, 25 days jail.
Maxwell, Marquita Yvonne, age 33, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 08/21/23 for Probation Violation for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 22 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Nagel, Jerrold Preston, age 31, of LINO LAKES, sentenced on 08/18/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 18 months prison.
Peterson, Drew Alan, age 58, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 08/24/23 for Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement to commit for 18 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 51 days jail, fine 300.00.
2 of 3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.