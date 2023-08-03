Anderson, Timothy James, age 54, of WHITE BEAR LAKE, sentenced on 07/21/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 343 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 21 days, fine 100.00.
Antrim, Nathan Paul, age 50, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 07/24/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation to 60 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Brueggemeier, Neal Nathan, age 59, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 07/27/23 for Traffic - DWI – Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant to 364 days jail, 361 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 3 days, 25 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 200.00.
Coulineur, Nathan John Lee, age 33, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/25/23 for Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults to 364 days jail, 341 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 23 days, fine 50.00.
Dotseth, Christian Jedidiah, age 26, of SEATTLE, sentenced on 07/25/23 for (1) Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults and; (2) Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call to 364 days jail, 354 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days, fine 100.00.
Edberg, Aaron Michael, age 34, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 07/21/23 for Domestic Assault-Felony to 29 months prison.
Ellingson, Christopher Scott, age 39, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 07/27/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana to 364 days jail, 357 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 7 days jail, 20 days house arrest, 10 hours community service.
Ergeson, Shaun Michael, age 45, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 07/25/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 120 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 244 days jail. credit for time served 244 days.
Fickling, Donald Michael, age 41, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 07/24/23 for Probation Violation for Assault- 1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm to 90 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Flax, Shakeena Takeema Tracy M, age 35, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 07/27/23 for Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to commit for 24 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 22 days jail.
Forward, Troy Thomas, age 35, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 07/21/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 357 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 7 days, fine 50.00.
French, Ethan Jason, age 25, of BROWNTON, sentenced on 07/21/23 for Domestic Assault - By Strangulation to 141 days jail, 5 years’ probation.
Harbinson, Tammy Lynn, age 53, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 07/24/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Abuse; Violates order for protection w/in 10 years of previous conviction to 9 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Inderrieden, Adam Michael, age 39, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 07/26/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to commit for 19 months, stay of execution, 3 years’ probation, 59 days jail.
Jones, Angela Maureen, age 37, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 07/24/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol to 18 days jail and remain/reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Kraus, Cristina Anne, age 44, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 07/25/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 361 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 3 days, fine 100.00.
Langland, Carroll Lynne, age 53, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 07/25/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 358 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 6 days, 30 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 50.00.
Lyrek, Amber Lynn, age 32, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 07/27/23 for Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death to 90 days jail.
Maeyaert, Charles Joseph, age 51, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 07/26/23 for (1) Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and; (2) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 365 days jail, 335 days stayed for 2 years’ probation, must serve 30 days, random electronic alcohol monitoring.
Mehelich, Amanda Daniell, age 47, of SARTELL, sentenced on 07/25/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana to commit for 36 months, stay of execution, 5 yeas’ probation, 75 days jail, random electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 200.00.
Miller, Nathanael David, age 28, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 07/21/23 for Traffic-Dl-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety to 90 days jail, 86 days stayed for 1 year probation, must serve 4 days.
