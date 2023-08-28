Ali, Abdinajib Ahmed, age 21, of SAINT CLOUD, sentenced on 08/15/23 for Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to stay of imposition, 5 years’ probation, 70 days jail, fine 100.00.
Bargel, Ian David, age 39, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 08/11/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana to 364 days jail, 350 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 14 days, electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 300.00.
Best, Brook Marie, age 43, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 08/14/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine to 6 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Brightbill, Brandon Lee, age 25, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 08/14/23 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM- Subsequent Violation; and (2) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 349 days stayed on 3 years’ probation, must serve 15 days, 40 days electronic alcohol home monitoring, fine 100.00.
Catlin, Zachary James, age 36, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 08/16/23 for Probation Violation for Theft- Leased or Rented Personal Property-Does Not Return Property to 42 days jail.
Chandler, Andrew Michael, age 46, of WHITE BEAR LAKE, sentenced on 08/14/23 for Identity Theft- Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person to commit for 21 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 324 days jail.
Freeman, James William, age 56, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 08/14/23 for Probation Violation for Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test to 30 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Holt, Israel Elias, age 25, of WATERTOWN, sentenced on 08/16/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death; and (2) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another to 90 days jail.
Karnes, Nicole Ann, age 38, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 08/14/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation- inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 361 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 3 days, fine 50.00.
Lindahl, James Clifford, age 56, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 08/14/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to 10 days jail.
Salmon, Dontra Tevin, age 32, of EAGAN, sentenced on 08/11/23 for Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction; and (2) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana 18 months prison.
Sohr, Crystal Lynn, age 37, of WAITE PARK, sentenced on 08/17/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance to 364 days jail, 1 year probation, 24 days of electronic alcohol home monitoring.
