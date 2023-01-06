tax levy mt

At its Dec. 20 meeting, the Wright County Board of Commissioners formally approved its 2023 budget and certified levy. County Administrator Lee Kelly said that this process began in May and that Tuesday’s approval was the end of a long journey to try to arrive at a levy figure that wasn’t overly burdensome for residents and property owners.

“This is the final step in the budget process for the 2023 budget,” Kelly said. “There is a 3.89 percent levy increase for a budget of just over $180 million and a levy of $90.6 million.”

