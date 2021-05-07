On April 19, 2021 at approximately 1:08am Officer Guy Chaffee stopped a vehicle for swerving and failing to signal a lane change.
While speaking to the driver, Christopher Woods (Age 33 – Becker, MN), Officer Chaffee detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Officer Chaffee observed Woods’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and Woods had slurred speech and slow reactions. Officer Chaffee had Woods step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests.
Officer Chaffee had Woods perform three standardized field sobriety tests, and Woods showed signs of impairment in all three tests. A preliminary breath test was performed with a result of .156. Woods was placed under arrest. While handcuffs were placed on Woods, a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance was found underneath Woods’s foot. Officer Chaffee had previously observed the area to be free of debris. The substance field tested positive for cocaine and weighed 1.5 grams.
Woods was transported to the Big Lake Police Department where the Breath Test Advisory was read. Woods advised he understood the advisory and agreed to complete the breath test. The breath test was administered using the DataMaster DMT and resulted in a reading of .19.
Woods had three prior driving while impaired convictions for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI, Gross Misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI, and Misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI.
Woods was transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Woods was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 1st Degree DWI and Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
