The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hunting accidentNov. 24 in Glendorado Township that left two people injured.
On Sunday morning at about 11:15 a.m., Benton County deputies responded to the 19000 block of Hwy 95 NE in response to a report of two people with gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that Heidi Haskamp, age 33 of Isanti, and Camille Carlin, age 39 of Isanti, had sustained injuries caused by a shotgun. Investigating deputies learned that Haskamp and Carlin had been members of a group of approximately 20 people who were hunting pheasants together in the area. Deputies learned that the group had reached the edge of a field and were attempting to reorganize their ranks in order to move in a different direction when a pheasant flushed from the grass amongst the hunters.
As the pheasant flew in the area of Haskamp and Carlin, several members of the hunting party fired at the pheasant. Pellets from one or more of these shotgun rounds struck Haskamp and Carlin. Haskamp sustained a single pellet wound to her cheek while Carlin sustained multiple pellet wounds to her back. Both Haskamp and Carlin were transported to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Evidence gathered at the scene indicated the injuries caused to Haskamp and Carlin were accidental in nature. The incident remains under investigation at this time.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Foley Police Department, Foley Fire Department, and North Ambulance.
