A 32-year-old Annandale woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 24 in Middleview Township.

Stephanie Tomann was travelling northbound on County Road 6 SW at about 3 p.m. on May 24 in a 2013 Chrysler 200 when she drifted into the southbound lane.

Tomann’s vehicle struck a southbound 2010 Peterbilt dump truck being driven by Blake Koch, age 26 of Darwin.

Tomann died at the scene, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office. Koch was uninjured.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Howard Lake Police, Howard Lake Fire, Howard Lake Ambulance, as well as the Minnesota State Patrol.  

