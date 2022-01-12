With the arrival of winter, it can be challenging for pedestrians to navigate streets and sidewalks in Minnesota. Despite the best efforts of road maintenance crews, surfaces are often slippery, and visibility is sometimes reduced. All of this increases the risk of injury to pedestrians, and not just the risk of getting hit by a vehicle-slipping on the ice and falling can also cause serious injury. To help pedestrians avoid these risks, we wanted to share some tips on winter pedestrian safety.
Be visible. Drivers who strike pedestrians will often say they didn’t even see the pedestrian until they hit them. Some simple things that help drivers see pedestrians are bright clothing during daylight, and reflective clothing after dark or during a snowfall.
Be predictable. Drivers have a lot more to watch for while driving in winter. Because of that, they are less likely to see a pedestrian or to react in time to avoid a collision. Pedestrians should avoid making any sudden moves expecting that a driver can avoid them.
Be aware of blind spots. As the snow piles up along the curb, visibility is reduced for both drivers and pedestrians. Pedestrians should only step into the street where they can be clearly seen from all directions.
Stay on sidewalks. As a general rule, property owners are required to keep sidewalks adjoining their property clear of snow, but that doesn’t mean they always do. Finding a good, clear sidewalk can be challenging at times, which can make walking on the street seem like a good solution. Pedestrians need to realize that sidewalks are almost always a safer place than the street-even sidewalks that may be covered or partially covered by snow.
Stay alert. For pedestrians, staying alert is always important, but even more so in the winter. The key to avoiding injury is often as simple as being alert enough to react quickly and move to safety. Pedestrians should avoid walking while looking down at a mobile device, or even walking while wearing headphones or earbuds, as this can limit their ability to see or hear danger approaching them.
As of 12/12/2021, the number of year-to-date pedestrian fatalities (55) in Minnesota were the highest they had been since 2016 (57). Some simple changes in how and where we walk can go a long way in keeping everyone safer.
On behalf of Safe Communities of Wright County, thank you for your attention and support!
Pat Budtke is the chief of police in the city of Buffalo. He is a board member of Safe Communities of Wright County,
