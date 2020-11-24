car snow MT

Snowed In Car

 Richard Newstead

Big Lake Police Department have begun enforcing the City of Big Lake Winter Parking Restrictions.  Officers have been placing warnings on vehicles as a reminder of the parking changes.  Through the enforcement of this ordinance, we work at building a habit in accordance with winter parking regulations.  Having vehicles removed from the streets allows Public Works to effectively keep them clear.  When vehicles are on the streets during snow removal it; significantly slows the cleaning process for Public Works which impacts the time it takes for your roadway to be cleared and adds to the costs directly impacting the City of Big Lake Budget. 

Big Lake City Ordinance requires that no vehicle be parked on a public roadway from November 1 to April 15, between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 08:00 a.m.  Vehicles must also be removed from roadways when a snowfall of 2” of more occurs, until the roadways have been cleared all times of the day. 

When residents will desire to appeal a parking citation or request a variance from enforcement.  These requests can be undertaken at http://biglakemn.org/446/Online-Services.   

For more information on parking regulations in the City of Big Lake, please visit:  www.biglakepolice.com.   

Load comments