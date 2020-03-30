What is soil? As it turns out, it is much more than just dirt. Soil, along with water and sun, is a very basic necessity of plant life on Earth. It provides the nutrients plants need to grow and reproduce.
So, if you are standing over a patch of soil in your backyard, what are you really looking at? We can break it up into 4 basic parts. About 45% of what you are looking at is mineral. This is rocks and other items that have been weathered into fine soil particles, and help supply important nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and calcium. About 5% of the soil is organic matter. These are parts of dead, decaying plants. Organic matter is an important part of the natural cycle of returning resources to the soil, and is often used as an indicator of good soil health. Mineral and organic matter make up the “solid half” of the soil.
The other half of the soil is water and dirt. Depending how recently it has rained, water will make up 20-30% of space in soil. The remaining 20-30% is air. Yes, lots of little air bubbles are caught in between soil particles in the ground. Healthy soils are good at maintaining a balance between the amount of water and air it holds.
Now that we know the basics of what is in the soil, we can talk about different soil particles. Soil comes in three basic forms: clay, silt, and sand. Clay particles are tiny, even microscopic. These are very important because they have a negative charge. The negative charge allows water and vital nutrients to latch on to the clay particle. The most crucial elements for plants are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Without clay particles these things that are important to plant growth would be washed down deep into the earth.
Sands are pretty much the opposite of clays. They are much bigger particles that struggle to hold onto water and nutrients. Silts are between sand and clay. They are kind of a happy medium that helps build good soil. Many of our most productive soils are a good mix between these three particles, often called “loam.” Really sandy soils struggle to hold on to water and nutrients, often meaning the farmer or gardener will need to irrigate and fertilize more aggressively. Farmers and gardeners with really clayey soils often struggle to get rid of water after heavy rains. Loamy soils balance all of this and are usually considered ideal.
Although most people do not care about what’s going on underneath them, it is important to know what “dirt” does for us. We are still learning about important things going on in the soil. Everyday scientists are discovering new microorganisms that thrive underground. These millions- or perhaps billions- of microscopic species contribute to healthy soil in ways that we are just starting to understand.
For answers on all of your yard and garden questions, contact Wright County Extension educator Adam Austing at 763-682-7381 or the Wright County Extension Master Gardeners at 763-684-8489.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.