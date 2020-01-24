361 tasty recipes…many passed down from the parents or even grandparents of our senior center participants! They truly are, “Recipes for All Ages.” You can still stop by the center to purchase a first ever Monticello Senior Center cookbook. The cost is only $10. These cookbooks not only make great gifts, but also great keepsakes, as each contains the history of our senior center. Not sure if you want one? Come and take a look and then make your decision.
If you are low to moderate income, it’s an easy decision to get your tax forms filled out and filed free of charge. This very beneficial service will be offered at our center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from February 4 thru April 14. Appointments are required and can be made by calling us at 763-295-2000.
Be sure to bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, proof of health insurance, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2019 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2019 or property tax statements for 2019 and 2020.
Be sure to organize your information and pick up an Intake Form before your appointment.
Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman not only is very organized, but also very interesting. He has given numerous presentations at our center and they have all been very well attended. On Friday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Doug will give his “America’s First Ladies Part I” presentation. He will begin by presenting an overview of the role of First Ladies with interesting examples of women throughout history who saw their role very differently. He will also present how important social and political platforms have been for them. Doug will conclude this first of three presentations with some great stories on how Americans viewed these women. Please contact the center at 763-295-2000 if you intend to attend.
People age 55+ attending and completing an AARP Smart Driver Course are eligible for a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $17 for AARP members and $22 for non-members and you must sign up and pay at the senior center in advance. Effective July 1, the course fee increases to $22 for AARP members and $27 for non-members. Included in this cost are the AARP class materials and a facility/host fee. AARP members should bring their membership card to class and everyone should bring his or her driver’s license. Refunds will not be given for no-shows. Those taking a Smart Driver class for the first time must take an eight-hour course. A refresher course must be taken every three years in order to be eligible to continue receiving the insurance discount. Give us a call to find out upcoming class dates and times.
You don’t have to sign up in advance to come and watch the movies we show at the center each month. We will be showing, “Bernie the Dolphin 2,” on the community center’s big screen on Wednesday, January 29 at 1 p.m. With the world-famous Bernie the Dolphin and his pod back home in their favorite cove, Kevin and Holly turn their attention to the newest dolphin in Marineland: Rascal. But when Winston Mills is released from prison with a plan for revenge, the kids must team up with Bernie to save the day once again. This movie is rated G and was just released on DVD last month. Freshly popped corn will be served and people of all ages are welcome.
There is still room to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, February 3. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is a $16 charge to ride the bus and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Call the center to sign up.
Robert Thelen was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Deb Ende came in second place and Dale Chamberlin third. Dale Chamberlin won the January 500 tournament. Gwen Chamberlin came in second place and Robert Thelen third. It was Dale Chamberlin’s lucky week for cards last week, as he was also the winner of the euchre tournament. Milt Grambart came in second place and Bob Mueller third.
The February newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by to pick one up for you and take an extra to post somewhere for us if you can.
Activities the week of January 23-30:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge, dance
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; noon Chili Cook-off; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only) ; 1 p.m. bridge tournament
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500, Movie Matinee
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of January 27:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – chicken chow mein, egg roll, white rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – ham, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, grave, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – goulash, garden salad, dinner roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.