The Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce that westbound Highway 10 will open on the new, smoother road surface in Elk River Monday evening, Aug. 9.
Here’s what to expect in the Highway 10 work zone:
Westbound Highway 10: Both lanes return onto the newly-completed westbound side between Lowell Avenue and Xenia Avenue Monday evening, Aug. 9.
Eastbound Highway 10: Remains one lane of traffic, 24/7, until early November between the Lake Orono Bridge and Jackson Avenue. Plan for delays as traffic may slow down or stop at busy times.
Motorists will continue to use the outside lane, along the shoulder, until mid-September, as crews reconstruct the inside lane and median. When complete, crews will shift traffic to the inside and reconstruct the outside lane, shoulder and multi-use trail.
Cross street access remains open at the Highway 10 signalized intersections at Upland Avenue and Proctor Avenue, follow alternate route signs to businesses and look for pedestrians crossing the road.
Watch for workers, equipment and follow construction signs. For more Highway 10 project information, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/h10elkriver, or contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Rob Abfalter, at 320-223-6617 or robert.abfalter@state.mn.us.
When complete in early November, the project will provide a smoother road surface and improve motorist and pedestrian access and safety along one mile of Highway 10.
